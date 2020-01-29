LISTEN: Tyler Farr Drops New Song ‘Only Truck In Town’ Produced By Jason Aldean

Danielle Del Valle, Getty Images

Good news for your Wednesday that Tyler Farr will be dropping new music soon. His new single “Only Truck In Town” was produced by his buddy Jason Aldean which will impact radio on February 18th! Considering that his last album dropped back in 2015 we’re obviously excited about the news that came yesterday that a new album was in the works.

Tyler said in a statement, “Words can’t express how pumped I am for this new song. ’Only Truck in Town’ is exactly what I wanted as a single coming back to radio. Jason and I both knew this was the one when we first heard it and thought it would connect with country music fans the way it did with us. I’m very blessed and very grateful for this time in my life.”

