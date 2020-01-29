Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Impeachment Next Phase, MO Tobacco Scores Poorly & ATARI Hotels
January 29, 2020
1. Questions from Senators in the impeachment trial of President Trump is expected to start this afternoon, with a possible second round slated for tomorrow.
2. According to the new report from The Annual State of Tobacco Control, Missouri was graded as one of the worst states in the country for helping prevent and reduce tobacco use.
3. Atari plans to open its own themed hotels in eight cities, each with the latest virtual and augmented reality technology.