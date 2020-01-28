WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘It’s A Great Day To Be Alive’ With LANCO & Cody Johnson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

It wasn’t that long ago that Miranda Lambert‘s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour ended and shortly after embarked on her new headlining Wildcard Tour which is named after her seventh studio album. It appears from the first few dates that the Nashville star is performing with her openers Cody Johnson and LANCO, and last Friday she did just that. The clip shows the three acts playing the Travis Tritt classic “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” in epic fashion.

