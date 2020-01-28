Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: US Citizens Evacuating China, Kobe Vigil in STL & Happiness Good 4 Health
January 28, 2020
1. The State Department is evacuating its staff as well as some citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak started.
2. St. Louisans are remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
3. A number of recent studies show that happiness is good for your health.
Owning a pet increases chance of happiness, says study https://t.co/1x2gOnlo5p #petcare #vet #sonomacounty #smallbusiness— Petaluma Veterinary Hospital (@PetalumaVet) January 28, 2020