WATCH: CMT Crossroads Previews Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’

We got a great preview of the new episode of CMT Crossroads airing March 25th. It’s the one we all saw coming with Nashville’s Kelsea Ballerini and popstar Halsey. As we’ve previously posted, the two often hang and recently got the chance to perform together in Music City, on top of a random girls night featuring karaoke and beers. In the new clip, we see the two performing Halsey’s hit song “Graveyard”, part of the 70th episode of the program which according to CMT was filmed during a special public taping at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville.

CMT Crossroads shows the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music.

