Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 01/24: Texas Woman Gets 99 Years In Prison, Loop Trolley Update, Instagram Big For Tattoo Industry
January 24, 2020
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 01/24 – Texas woman was offered by the state 20 years on a drug charge, decided to let of jury decide and gave her 99 years, the Loop trolley needs $1.9 million to be funded and managed for another 4 years without any more government subsidies, and Instagram leads to a boom in the tattoo industry worth a billion dollars in advertising.