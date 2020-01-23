Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: STL Winter Weather, Doomsday Clock & Fortnite Now an Esport Game
January 23, 2020
1.Tonight, an area of snow expands over the region and continues through the night. 1″-2″ possible by the Friday morning commute, with additional accumulation through the afternoon and evening before the snow makes an exit.
2. The Doomsday clock is now 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has been to the apocalypse since 1953.
3. Fortnite is becoming an official high school and college sport.
#Trending Today— Worldwide Exchange (@CNBCWEX) January 23, 2020
🐕 Airlines may soon ban emotional-support pets
🎮 Fortnite is becoming an official high school sport
🏈 Eli Manning is retiring after 16 seasons
Learn more with @RahelCNBC and @TheDomino! pic.twitter.com/SXHcpXZBbv