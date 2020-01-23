BIG 3: STL Winter Weather, Doomsday Clock & Fortnite Now an Esport Game

1.Tonight, an area of snow expands over the region and continues through the night. 1″-2″ possible by the Friday morning commute, with additional accumulation through the afternoon and evening before the snow makes an exit.

2. The Doomsday clock is now 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has been to the apocalypse since 1953.

3. Fortnite is becoming an official high school and college sport.