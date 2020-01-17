On-Air Promotions
The 2020 Country Megaticket
New Country 923 is proud to welcome The 2020 Country Megaticket to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Megatickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am. Get your tickets and info at Megaticket.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or the Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Individual ticket sales information coming soon!
Concert Dates:
Friday, May 15th: Brooks & Dunn with Special Guests
Friday, May 29th: Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack
Saturday, June 6th: Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett
Friday, July 17th: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY
Thursday, July 23rd: Rascal Flatts with Special Guests
Saturday, August 1st: Jason Aldean with Special Guests
Saturday, August 15th: Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae
Thursday, August 20th: Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Special Guests
Thursday, September 24th: Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress
Megaticket Info:
On Sale: Friday, Janaury 24th @ 10a
Pricing: LAWN – $209 | SILVER – $449 GOLD – $775 | PLATINUM – $1,249
*NO SERVICE FEES AT THE CLUB FITNESS BOX OFFICE THE FIRST WEEK OF SALES!
Follow our Facebook page and keep checking back for chances to win Megatickets and more!