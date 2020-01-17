New Country 923 is proud to welcome The 2020 Country Megaticket to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Megatickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am. Get your tickets and info at Megaticket.com, call 1-800-745-3000 or the Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Individual ticket sales information coming soon!

Concert Dates:

Friday, May 15th: Brooks & Dunn with Special Guests

Friday, May 29th: Luke Bryan with Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack

Saturday, June 6th: Brad Paisley with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

Friday, July 17th: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and HARDY

Thursday, July 23rd: Rascal Flatts with Special Guests

Saturday, August 1st: Jason Aldean with Special Guests

Saturday, August 15th: Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae

Thursday, August 20th: Chris Young with Scotty McCreery and Special Guests

Thursday, September 24th: Tim McGraw with Midland and Ingrid Andress

Megaticket Info:

On Sale: Friday, Janaury 24th @ 10a

Pricing: LAWN – $209 | SILVER – $449 GOLD – $775 | PLATINUM – $1,249

*NO SERVICE FEES AT THE CLUB FITNESS BOX OFFICE THE FIRST WEEK OF SALES!

Follow our Facebook page and keep checking back for chances to win Megatickets and more!