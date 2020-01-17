LISTEN: Sweet Becca From The Country Mecca 01/17

Sweet Becca talks Luke Bryan’s new album and 2020 tour including a St. Louis stop May 29th. Dierks Bentley talks about the direction of The Mountain and the direction he wants to go on the next album. Luke Combs talks about being able to process what’s happened to him in the last year and his stardom. Dan + Shay are heading to the Super Bowl next month to perform with Maroon 5 and other big stars including Snoop Dogg and GNR.