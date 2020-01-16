JT's Blog
Jason Aldean Extends ‘We Back’ Tour Into Summer
According to Jason Aldean’s website:
Jason’s 2020 WE BACK TOUR will extend through the summer with an additional 22 dates throughout the US and Canada. The shows will feature special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.
Select dates will be available first through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. See below for newly added dates and check back for additional ticketing information.
The winter leg of the 2020 WE BACK TOUR begins January 30th. See the dates below and let us know if you’re going to be at the St. Louis stop in August at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!
July 17th — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
July 23rd — Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 24th — Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC
July 25th — Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre
July 31st — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
August 1st — St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2nd — Indianapolis @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 13th — Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 14th — Philadelphia @ BB&T Pavilion
August 15th — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 21st — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 22nd — Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 23rd — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center
August 28th — Atlanta @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 11th — Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
September 12th — West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
September 17th — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
September 18th — Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 19th — San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 24th — Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 25th — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 26th — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
