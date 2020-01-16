Jason Aldean Extends ‘We Back’ Tour Into Summer

Jason Aldean plays Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 8/1

According to Jason Aldean’s website:

Jason’s 2020 WE BACK TOUR will extend through the summer with an additional 22 dates throughout the US and Canada. The shows will feature special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.

Select dates will be available first through Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. See below for newly added dates and check back for additional ticketing information.

The winter leg of the 2020 WE BACK TOUR begins January 30th. See the dates below and let us know if you’re going to be at the St. Louis stop in August at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

July 17th — Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

July 23rd — Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24th — Canandaigua, New York @ CMAC

July 25th — Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre

July 31st — Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP

August 1st — St. Louis @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2nd — Indianapolis @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 13th — Syracuse, New York @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 14th — Philadelphia @ BB&T Pavilion

August 15th — Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 21st — Burgettstown, Pennsylvania @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 22nd — Chicago @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 23rd — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

August 28th — Atlanta @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 11th — Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

September 12th — West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

September 17th — Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 18th — Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 19th — San Diego @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 24th — Sacramento, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 25th — Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 26th — Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

