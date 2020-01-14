BIG 3: Iran Makes Arrests, Astros Cheated & LEGO Con Coming to STL

There's a LEGO party coming to St Louis!!https://t.co/t3gmzhpvfR https://t.co/t3gmzhpvfR — Mason & Remy (@MasonAndRemy) January 14, 2020

1. Iran says it has made arrests connected to the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner shot down by an Iranian missile.2. The former Houston Astros general manager insists he’s not a cheater after Major League Baseball suspended him for one year. /p>3. The ‘Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience’ is coming back to St. Louis County this summer.