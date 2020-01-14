On-Air Promotions
2020 Hot Country Nights
New Country 92.3 & Missouri Lottery present 8 Friday Nights of Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage winter of 2020, powered by Club Fitness! This concert series will feature 8 separate big-name country acts, all on consecutive Friday nights, January 10th – March 6th. See our full line-up below:
- 1/17 – Mitchell Tenpenny
- 1/31 – Eli Young Band
- 2/7 – Granger Smith
- 2/14 – Michael Ray and Carly Pearce
- 2/21 – Koe Wetzel
- 3/6 – Randy Houser
**More Hot Country Nights show announcements to come. Check back later for more details**
Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking on each artist above. This event is for guests 21 and older.
Tickets are on sale NOW!!
Ticket Options:
- VIP Mezzanine tickets (Domestic Draft Beer/Wine Inclusive)
- Cardinals Nation balcony (Beverage package)
Pre-Party Passes:
- PBR Pre Party Pass – $35
This Pre-Concert Party Pass includes entry into PBR St. Louis and all-inclusive package for beer, wine, and appetizer buffet for 90min before scheduled Door Time, Plus, free cover to PBR St. Louis post-concert. 21+ only.
This ticket is for the PBR St. Louis Pre-Concert Party Pass inside PBR St. Louis only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately. Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket
- BBH Pre-Party Pass – $10
Grants access to half off food and beverage inside Budweiser Brew House starting two hours before the concert doors and post concert until close.
This ticket is for the Pre-Concert Party Pass inside Budweiser Brew House only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately. Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket