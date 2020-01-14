2020 Hot Country Nights

New Country 92.3 & Missouri Lottery present 8 Friday Nights of Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage winter of 2020, powered by Club Fitness! This concert series will feature 8 separate big-name country acts, all on consecutive Friday nights, January 10th – March 6th. See our full line-up below:

**More Hot Country Nights show announcements to come. Check back later for more details**

Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking on each artist above. This event is for guests 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale NOW!!

Ticket Options:

VIP Mezzanine tickets (Domestic Draft Beer/Wine Inclusive)

Cardinals Nation balcony (Beverage package)

Pre-Party Passes:

PBR Pre Party Pass – $35

This Pre-Concert Party Pass includes entry into PBR St. Louis and all-inclusive package for beer, wine, and appetizer buffet for 90min before scheduled Door Time, Plus, free cover to PBR St. Louis post-concert. 21+ only.

This ticket is for the PBR St. Louis Pre-Concert Party Pass inside PBR St. Louis only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately. Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket

BBH Pre-Party Pass – $10

Grants access to half off food and beverage inside Budweiser Brew House starting two hours before the concert doors and post concert until close.

This ticket is for the Pre-Concert Party Pass inside Budweiser Brew House only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately. Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket