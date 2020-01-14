On-Air Promotions

2020 Hot Country Nights

January 14, 2020

New Country 92.3 & Missouri Lottery present 8 Friday Nights of Hot Country Nights at Ballpark Village on the FOX Sports Midwest Live! stage winter of 2020, powered by Club Fitness! This concert series will feature 8 separate big-name country acts, all on consecutive Friday nights, January 10th – March 6th.  See our full line-up below:

**More Hot Country Nights show announcements to come. Check back later for more details**

Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking on each artist above. This event is for guests 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale NOW!!

Ticket Options:

  • VIP Mezzanine tickets (Domestic Draft Beer/Wine Inclusive)
  • Cardinals Nation balcony (Beverage package)

Pre-Party Passes:

  • PBR Pre Party Pass  – $35

This Pre-Concert Party Pass includes entry into PBR St. Louis and all-inclusive package for beer, wine, and appetizer buffet for 90min before scheduled Door Time, Plus, free cover to PBR St. Louis post-concert. 21+ only.

This ticket is for the PBR St. Louis Pre-Concert Party Pass inside PBR St. Louis only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately.  Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket

  • BBH Pre-Party Pass – $10

Grants access to half off food and beverage inside Budweiser Brew House starting two hours before the concert doors and post concert until close.

This ticket is for the Pre-Concert Party Pass inside  Budweiser Brew House only and does not include access to the concert. Concert ticket must be purchased separately. Direct Entry into FOX with Concert Ticket