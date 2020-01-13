WATCH: The Cadillac Three Releases Lyric Video For ‘Hard Out Here For A Country Boy’ Featuring Chris Janson, Travis Tritt

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

If you haven’t heard, The Cadillac Three have a new album dropping next month and lucky for us we got a little taste of what to expect. The trio just released a new song from the upcoming album with a little help from Nashville’s Chris Janson and Travis Tritt called “Hard Out Here For A Country Boy”. As you can imagine, the new song talks about country boy things like cold beer, NASCAR and living life in the hot sun.

“This song was kind of a jumping off point for the record and one of the first we cut. We’ve all been buddies for years and Chris heard the song playing in the background during a call with Jaren. It was cool that he quickly wanted to be a part of it and cut the vocal the next day,” says drummer Neil Mason.

Check out the song below and let us know if you’ll be rocking their new album Country Fuzz when it drops on February 7th at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

