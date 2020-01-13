Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 01/13: Diaper Change Alerts, David Perron Makes All-Star Game, Couple Sets Up Thieves
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 01/13 – New technology alerts you whenever your infant needs a diaper change. St Louis Blues’ David Perron has been voted into the NHL All-Star game, and the NFL playoffs return to KC next weekend. Police arrest a man and woman after setting up a thief and beating him when they caught him trying to steal a bike.