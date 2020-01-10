JT's Blog
ICYMI: Zac Brown Band Announces ‘Roar With The Lions’ Tour
Good news for your Friday! Zac Brown Band just announced their summer tour which kicks off May 24th in New Hampshire, and plays all the way through mid october. The Roar with the Lions Tour doesn’t seem to have a St. Louis stop scheduled just yet, but if you’re up for a road trip to Chicago, they’ll be headed to Wrigley in September.
Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Brown tells CMT News. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”
Check out the dates below and let us know if you’ll be at one of this year’s stops!
Zac Brown Band’s Roar with the Lions Tour Dates:
May 24-25: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
May 30: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
May 31: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 4: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 5: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 12: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
June 13: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 14: Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 18: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
June 19: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
June 20: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
June 25: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 26: New York, NY – Citi Field
June 27: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 24: Shakopee, MN – Twin Cities Summer Jam
July 25: Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair
Aug 7: Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
Sep 10: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sep 11: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sep 12: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sep 19: Frisco, TX – Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)
Sep 25-26: Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Oct 16: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Oct 17: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Oct 18: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
