ICYMI: Zac Brown Band Announces ‘Roar With The Lions’ Tour

Good news for your Friday! Zac Brown Band just announced their summer tour which kicks off May 24th in New Hampshire, and plays all the way through mid october. The Roar with the Lions Tour doesn’t seem to have a St. Louis stop scheduled just yet, but if you’re up for a road trip to Chicago, they’ll be headed to Wrigley in September.

Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” Brown tells CMT News. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Check out the dates below and let us know if you’ll be at one of this year’s stops!

Zac Brown Band’s Roar with the Lions Tour Dates:

May 24-25: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 30: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

May 31: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 4: Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 5: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

June 12: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 13: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 14: Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 18: Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

June 19: Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

June 20: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

June 25: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 26: New York, NY – Citi Field

June 27: Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 24: Shakopee, MN – Twin Cities Summer Jam

July 25: Monticello, IA – Great Jones County Fair

Aug 7: Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

Sep 10: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sep 11: Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sep 12: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sep 19: Frisco, TX – Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)

Sep 25-26: Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct 16: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct 17: Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

