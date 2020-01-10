Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Iran Plane Investigation, Cardinals Trades & Free Money on Twitter
January 10, 2020
1. The NTSB and Boeing are invited to take part in the investigation into the plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people.
2. The Cardinals are adding a high-profile pitching prospect with the addition of Matthew Liberatore. p>
I would first like to say thank you to the Tampa Bay Rays for giving me a first class experience and the opportunity to live out my dream. With that being said, I am beyond excited to begin a new chapter as a Cardinal and represent the city of St. Louis. Let’s go Cards! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/5ZXiaFngFf— Matthew Liberatore (@libby3232) January 10, 2020
3. They say money can’t buy happiness but a billionaire is about to put that to the test. /p>