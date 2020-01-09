WATCH: Lauren Alaina Teaches Filmore Her Tour Dance Moves

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

The girl’s got SKILLS. If you haven’t heard, Lauren Alaina‘s That Girl Was Me Tour kicks off next week and if you’re thinking, “wasn’t that supposed to start already?” then you’re right. She recently postponed the tour because of conflicting dates with Dancing with the Stars, so now we get a new video to spread the gospel of the upcoming tour.

In her latest video she’s showing Nashville’s Filmore some moves he’ll need for the tour as well, as he’ll be accompanying her. Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman