BIG 3: Harry & Meghan Stepping Down, Biometrics to Lambert & Bat Quarters
January 9, 2020
1. The Royal Family reportedly was “hurt” by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s announcement Wednesday that they plan to step back as senior royals.
2. Officials are trying to bring a new system to Lambert Airport that could get passengers through security lines quicker.
3. A new quarter comes out next month with a bat on it. Actually, it’s two bats — a mother and baby hanging upside down.