WATCH: Lady Antebellum Announces #Ocean2020 Tour With New Karaoke Video

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

This year is expected to be another great year for concert goers here in St. Louis and the first announcement came on Friday from Lady Antebellum! The Nashville trio released a promotional video that teased The Ocean 2020 Tour featuring Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae while jammin’ out in Nashville’s Santa’s Pub. In the video you see them performing hits like Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” and TLC’s “Waterfalls” before coming together in lovely harmony on Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “The Time of My Life.”

Check out the list of tour dates (including that St. Louis stop) and watch the promo video below!

Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour dates:

May 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 – Pittsburgh, PA

July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

August 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

August 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

September 11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

