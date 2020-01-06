JT's Blog
WATCH: Lady Antebellum Announces #Ocean2020 Tour With New Karaoke Video
This year is expected to be another great year for concert goers here in St. Louis and the first announcement came on Friday from Lady Antebellum! The Nashville trio released a promotional video that teased The Ocean 2020 Tour featuring Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae while jammin’ out in Nashville’s Santa’s Pub. In the video you see them performing hits like Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” and TLC’s “Waterfalls” before coming together in lovely harmony on Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “The Time of My Life.”
Check out the list of tour dates (including that St. Louis stop) and watch the promo video below!
Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour dates:
May 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
May 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
June 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 – Pittsburgh, PA
July 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
August 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
August 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 7 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
September 11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
September 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
