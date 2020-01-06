Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: US Firefighters in AU, Bieber/Binnington Pot Grows & Golden Globes Recap
January 6, 2020
1. A group of U.S. firefighters are getting ready to help fight the deadly Australian brushfires.
2. The pot is growing. CarShield now uping the ante in the Bieber/Binnington showdown for $25k to the winners charity of choice.
Hey @justinbieber and @binnnasty, we challenge you to bring your challenge to the 2020 @NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis and we will add $25,000 to the winner's charity of their choice! @StLouisBlues #JustinBieber #Binnginton #BieberVsBinnington #NHLAllStarWeekend pic.twitter.com/KCwWG1Eyi7— CarShield (@CarShieldUSA) January 4, 2020
3. World War One drama “1917” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” are big winners at this year’s 77th Annual Golden Globes awards.