BIG 3: Australian Wildfires, Rams HOF Finalists & Golden Globes Meal is Plant Based

January 3, 2020

1. The U.S. Embassy in Australia is warning tourists to get away from the country’s southeastern coast.

2. Several formers players with St. Louis ties are among the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

3. The Golden Globes will serve a 100-percent plant-based meal at its 77th annual awards show.