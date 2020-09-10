2020 CMT Awards announce air date, outdoor performances to take place in Nashville

CMT

The 2020 CMT Awards will return this fall, taking place on Wednesday, October 21 at 8PM ET. The show will air across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop & TV Land.



The event, which is country music’s only fan-voted awards show, will adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations but will continue on as planned this fall in celebration of country’s biggest superstars.



For example, the show will feature a number of outdoor performances, broadcast from various locations in Music City. Details about who will perform, who will be nominated for awards and who will host the show have yet to be announced.

This year’s CMT Awards show comes in the middle of an awards show season that’s a bit busier than usual. The ACM Awards, which typically take place in April in Las Vegas, were pushed to September 16 and moved to Nashville due to continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. After the ACM Awards and the CMT Awards take place, the CMA Awards will happen in November.