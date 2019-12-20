LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Discusses His New Year’s Resolution

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Everyone’s got one. Do we always follow through though? Some of us are good when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, but most of us (including me) are usually cashed out by February. In years past, Nashville superstar Thomas Rhett has been pretty good about keeping up with his and this year should be no different, saying, “this year was to live simpler, just with stuff and like things that I found important in the last four or five years of my life that really are not. I’ve just tried to kind of declutter my life a little bit, whether it’s mental or physical.”

We know a couple of things headed into the new year. Thomas’ new song “Remember You Young” is doing super well, and now he’s planning on taking his show on the road with Cole Swindell and Hardy on the Center Point Road Tour for a few months.

He continued by saying, “It’s been really life giving to kind of not care about things I used to care about. But that and just more like living presently, and I know that’s a lot of people’s resolutions but really just trying to like live for that day only, because you really don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow.”

