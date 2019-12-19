ICYMI: CMA Country Christmas To Air Again On Christmas Eve

Hunter Berry / CMA

The 2019 CMA Country Christmas special happened earlier this month and if you missed it, you’ll be able to catch it on Christmas Eve for as an encore presentation! According to ABC News, the holiday special featuring Trisha Yearwood, Lady Antebellum, Brett Young, Chris Young and other stars will re-air on ABC30 in St. Louis on December 24. It was taped in Nashville at Belmont University in September and originally aired on ABC December 3rd.

Trisha Yearwood took over hosting duties from Reba for the first time in this special, saying, “Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special. Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

This year’s show marked it’s 10th anniversary. It will also feature Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Rascal Flatts, and Runaway June!

@iamholleman