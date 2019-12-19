Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Parking Ticket Payments, Otters at STL Aquarium & Owl Christmas Tree Surprise
December 19, 2019
1. The St. Louis Treasurer’s office will be offering payment plans to residents with high outstanding balances of parking violation fines and penalties.
2.The aquarium introduced its three otter siblings – Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn – in their two-story habitat on Wednesday.
3.A Georgia family got a special holiday surprise last week after finding an owl hiding inside their Christmas tree.