WATCH: Carly Pearce Releases ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ Session Video

By the time the Michael Ray and Carly Pearce show rolls around at Ballpark Village for Hot Country Nights, Carly will have a new self-titled album out. The two will be performing on Valentines Day next year which just so happens to be the same day as the release! Lucky for us we just got a studio session video of the Nashville star singing her song “It Won’t Always Be Like This” which will also appear on the album.

Check out the video below and be sure to grab your tickets here!

