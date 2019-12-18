Skip to content

BIG 3: Impeachment Hearings, Rams PSL Checks & Most Popular Toy

December 18, 2019

1. It’s a historic day in the House today as representatives will vote on the impeachment of President Trump.

2. Settlement checks will be mailed out to former St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders on January 2nd.

3. Santa will likely be delivering a lot of Nerf guns this Christmas.