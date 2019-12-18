BIG 3: Impeachment Hearings, Rams PSL Checks & Most Popular Toy

1. It’s a historic day in the House today as representatives will vote on the impeachment of President Trump.

2. Settlement checks will be mailed out to former St. Louis Rams personal seat license holders on January 2nd.

St. Louis Rams PSL Holders: The checks will be in the mail January 2, 2020. #StLRamshttps://t.co/44jpCad5w3 pic.twitter.com/4din1Z6vFK — Danna McKitrick (@DannaMcKitrick) December 18, 2019

3. Santa will likely be delivering a lot of Nerf guns this Christmas.