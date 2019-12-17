ICYMI: Luke Combs To Sing ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ On Tonight’s Voice Finale

Jason Davis, Getty Images

Yep, that’s right. After selling out two straight nights at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Luke Combs has one more stop: NBC’s The Voice 2-hour finale. He’ll be singing his number one song right now “Even Though I’m Leaving” when the singing competition kicks off it’s final show of the year at 8pm on KSDK here in St. Louis. It has also been advertised that Lady Antebellum will also be performing their song “What If I Never Get Over You” on the show as well.

