BIG 3: Another STL Snow Day, MO State Aid for MLS & Mega-Millions Soars

December 17, 2019

1. Missouri officials are balking at the idea of providing state aid to help build a Major League Soccer stadium in St. Louis.

2. Schools throughout the St. Louis area are closed again today due to the winter storm that hit the region.

3. Just in time for Christmas, the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to 372-million-dollars.