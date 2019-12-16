LISTEN: Parmalee, Blanco Brown Release ‘Just The Way’

Photo Credit: Houston Texans

BANGER ALERT! Have I ever mentioned how much I love #NewMusicFriday? We got a treat from Nashville’s Parmalee and Blanco Brown to kick off the weekend in a new song called “Just the way” that delivers a similar message to Bruno Mars‘ “Just The Way You Are”. Listen to it below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page. Chances are, you’ll listen back a few times. “Tell ’em, Blanc!”

@iamholleman