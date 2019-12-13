LISTEN: Luke Bryan Shares His Family Holiday Plans

Instagram/Caroline Bryan

The Bryan’s are not staying home this year! Instead, Luke Bryan and his family are hitting the slopes. “This year, we’re excited. We are insuring ourselves of a white Christmas. We’re going snow skiing on Christmas. So, snowmen, chestnuts roasting by an open fire, the whole Jack Frost thing, snow skiing, chapped skin, busted lips…”

I’m sure by now you’ve heard that the Christmas tradition for the family has typically been chili dogs at the house on Christmas Eve, and there’s no reason to think it’ll be any different this year. “We have a pajama night and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that. My mother comes up and we go shop. She makes me go shop with her, so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual. So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas, and so it’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to them. Yeah, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special.”

Listen to Luke talk about it below and let us know if you have any holiday traditions at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman