WATCH: Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw To Play ‘Drowning’ On CMT Crossroads

Tomorrow is the day! We’ve previewed this weeks upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads set to air with Nashville’s Chris Young and pop star Gavin DeGraw, and the two of them playing Gavin’s mega hit “I Don’t Want to Be” from the album Chariot. Now we’re getting word the two will also perform Chris’ new single “Drowning” on the show as well. The episode will be premiering tomorrow, December 13 at 10pm on CMT.

In recent comments, DeGraw says, “I met Chris at a barroom in Nashville a couple years back and we hit it off right away. He’s a bar guy, like me. We all love country music, and the best thing about country is the feeling of community around it. Chris embodies that sense of community, not only in his music, but in real life as well. That’s why I’m excited to be part of Crossroads with him!”

