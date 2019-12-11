ICYMI: ABC’s Brad Paisley Special To Be Aired Again

ABC/Mark Levine

As you probably heard by now, Brad Paisley‘s very first network event was a huge success. So huge, in fact, that more than 6 million people tuned in, and ABC says they plan to replay the variety show again on December 28th at 8pm (that’s 7pm here in STL). That means you’ll get to see stars like Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish again. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special originally air on December 3rd, and was the most watched show on the network that night, according to ABC News.

Check out the clips from the event below and let us know if you’ll be watching again at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman