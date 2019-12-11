Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Fed Says Strong Economy, Loop Trolley May Live & Qdoba Queso Candle
December 11, 2019
1. The Federal Reserve is planning to hold steady, and not cut, interest rates this month. 2. The loop trolley may live on. The board of Bi-State Development voted to give its CEO authority to negotiate a possible takeover of the Loop Trolley streetcar, scheduled to shut down this month. 3. Qdoba is out with its queso-scented candle for the holidays.
Looking for a cheesy Christmas gift?— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) December 11, 2019
Qdoba hawks cheese-scented candle; it sells out immediately 🧀https://t.co/8FtkPn9hZs