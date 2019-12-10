Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: How to Prevent Flu, Bi-State Christmas Spirit & White Castle Recall
December 10, 2019
1. The Missouri Department of Health gave the following tips to prevent the flu. Get a yearly flu vaccination.
2. A new study says that Missouri ranks 15th in the country when it comes to Christmas spirit.
Missouri ranked 13th in states with most Christmas spirit, study finds https://t.co/BWqOJMwrY8— St. Louis News (@TheSTLScoop) December 10, 2019
3. If you have some frozen White Castle sliders in the freezer, toss them out.