WATCH: Maddie & Tae’s ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ Official Video

It’s that time of year! Artists from all over Nashville will start releasing their Christmas songs and it seems that Christmas came early for this one. Maddie & Tae just released their video for their take on the classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. The video features pictures and home videos of them in studio, along with family and friends, significant others, and pets!

“We always get a real tree every year, because Jonah’s a stickler for a real tree thing. We always shave off a little part of the bottom of the tree and make an ornament out of the little thing, so we’ll put the year on all of them and collect them,” says Maddie. “We’ve actually just started collecting nutcrackers, which is super weird, but we name them all. Oh, and White Elephant. We play White Elephant on the Font side of things, and I always end up with the best gift somehow, because Jonah and I tag team White Elephant.”

