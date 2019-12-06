WATCH: Chris Young, Gavin DeGraw Featured On ‘CMT Crossroads’

Gavin DeGraw and Chris Young; Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

I’ve grown to like this series a lot. A new episode of CMT Crossroads will debut a week from today and will feature Nashville’s Chris Young and pop/rock sensation Gavin DeGraw with the two performing Gavin’s “I Don’t Want To Be”. You heard the song first about 17 years ago from his Chariot album, as well as the theme for One Tree Hill.

“He’s just.. a great guy and a phenomenal vocalist,” Young said of DeGraw during an interview with The Tennesseean. “He’s had so many hits, and he’s just someone I wanted to collaborate with. This is just the perfect time for us to get together and kind of riff on each other’s songs and have a good time with it.”

Check out the performance below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman