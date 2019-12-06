Skip to content

Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: RIP Loop Trolley, Berube Awarded & First US Indoor Ski Slope Opens

December 6, 2019

1. The financially strapped Loop Trolley line in St. Louis and University City is shutting down on December 29th.

2. Blues coach Craig Berube is still being recognized for leading the team to the Stanley Cup championship.

3. North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski slope is now open at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.