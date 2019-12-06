BIG 3: RIP Loop Trolley, Berube Awarded & First US Indoor Ski Slope Opens

1. The financially strapped Loop Trolley line in St. Louis and University City is shutting down on December 29th.

2. Blues coach Craig Berube is still being recognized for leading the team to the Stanley Cup championship.

Tonight Craig Berube will receive the 2019 @macstlouis Sports Personality of the Year at the Jack Buck Awards. Congrats, Chief! #stlblues https://t.co/OnLiQO2ksS — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 5, 2019

3. North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski slope is now open at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.