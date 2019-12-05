WATCH: Florida Georgia Line Releases Official ‘Blessings’ Video

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE; PHOTO CREDIT: RYAN SMITH

There’s a good chance you’ve heard Florida Georgia Line‘s new song “Blessings” on New Country 92.3, and now it’s being accompanied by a video! In this one, they bring their loved ones into the picture as their wives join in along with some great shots from Arizona’s Lost Dutchman State Park. The song is a part of their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album released earlier this year.

@iamholleman