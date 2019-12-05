Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: STL Amoco Sign, Coffee Headlights & 2019 Popular Dog Names
December 5, 2019
1. A grand re-opening was held Wednesday for the giant Amoco sign at Clayton and Skinker in St. Louis City.
2. Ford Motor Company and McDonald’s will soon be giving vehicles a caffeine boost. Every year, millions of pounds of coffee chaff are turned into mulch or charcoal.
3. Bella has topped the list for female dogs every year since the website launched about ten years ago.
Every Good Boy Deserves A Good Name, Here Are The Most Popular Dog Names Of 2019 https://t.co/Cyped2HxAz— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) December 5, 2019