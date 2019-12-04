WATCH: Lauren Alaina And Her DWTS Partner Dance In ‘Getting Good’ Video

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that Nashville’s Lauren Alaina and her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko advanced to the final two dances before eventually finishing fourth in the competition. Now it seems she’s brought some of those moves from DWTS to her new video “Getting Good” while bringing her dance partner along as well as the two sort of play “house”. Also, ICYMI, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten took home the trophy on Monday.

Watch the video that debuted on Tuesday below

