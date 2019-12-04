BIG 3: STL Aquarium Opening, MO College Athletes to be Paid & Baby Yoda Plushies in Production

1. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will open on Dec. 25, Christmas Day!

2. Missouri lawmakers are considering allowing college athletes to profit from their name and image.

Missouri lawmakers float plan to let college athletes get paid https://t.co/jsqEIZu1cC — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) December 3, 2019

3. Official Plush Baby Yoda’s are coming…but not in time for Christmas. Disney.com is taking pre-orders for $25 but unfortunately they will not be ready until April 1st.