WATCH: Little Big Town Releases ‘Sugar Coat’ Video With Actress Kate Bosworth

I think you’re gonna like this one. Nashville’s Little Big Town just released their official video for “Sugar Coat” featuring Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth. How do you know that name? You may know her from The Horse Whisperer, Blue Crush (very underrated), and one of my personal favorites.. Disney’s Remember The Titans. In this video, Kate plays a 1960s housewife who picks up one cue after another that her husband is cheating. She eventually starts tossing his stuff out.

Check out the video below and look for Little Big Town’s new album Nightfall due out January 17th!

