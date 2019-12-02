Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Cyber Monday, Christmas Tree Shortage & Get Paid to Watch Star Wars
December 2, 2019
1. Today millions of shoppers will look for Cyber Monday deals. It was created as a way to promote sales for online retailers and to encourage shoppers to look online.
2. Christmas tree shortage forces local sellers to ‘get a little more creative’ According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average price of a tree this year is $76.
3. Call it a dream come true for Star Wars fans. Get paid to watch every movie back-to-back.
