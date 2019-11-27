Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video
BIG 3: Record Numbers of Travelers, High Wind Damage & Bi-State Sides
November 27, 2019
1. TSA is expecting a record number of travelers at airports this Thanksgiving. 2. High winds did a lot of damage in the bistate over the last 24 hours.
3. Apparently, the Bistates most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is … green beans and stuffing.
High wind 💨 warning for St. Louis. #stlwx #StLouis #TISL pic.twitter.com/GApWF7LQdf— Chester Lampkin KSDK (@chesterlampkin) November 27, 2019