Skip to content

NOBODY PLAYS MORE NEW COUNTRY!

×

Big 3, Mason & Remy, Video

BIG 3: Record Numbers of Travelers, High Wind Damage & Bi-State Sides

November 27, 2019

1. TSA is expecting a record number of travelers at airports this Thanksgiving.

2. High winds did a lot of damage in the bistate over the last 24 hours.

3. Apparently, the Bistates most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is … green beans and stuffing.