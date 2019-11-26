Skip to content

BIG 3: Heavy Thanksgiving Travel, NGA Breaks Ground & CBD Edible Arrangements

November 26, 2019

1. The American Automobile Association predicts record-breaking numbers on the road and in the air this year.

2. Works begins today on the new western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in St. Louis.

3. That next box of chocolate-dipped strawberries might have a little something extra.  Edible Arrangements is rolling out a new line of CBD-infused smoothies and fruit. 