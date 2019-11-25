Bud and Broadway, Bud and Broadway Audio
TRENDING w/ Bud and Broadway: Dave and Busters Fight, #PrayersforNick & Jimmie Johnson Retirement
November 25, 2019
TRENDING w/ Bud and Broadway
Dave and Busters was evacuated on Saturday night after a fight broke out.
A man who works for a TV station accidentally alerted his entire company that he had a cold and wasn’t coming in today – which started trending on Twitter with #PrayersforNick.
Jimmie Johnson says he is retiring after one more season.