TRENDING w/ Bud and Broadway: Sam Hunt DUI, MetroLink Creeper & Coldplay Pause Touring
November 22, 2019
Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville for a DUI and open container at 6:30am on Thursday morning.
A woman on the MetroLink had a man expose himself to her – and to stop it she face-timed a friend, which made the man leave.
Coldplay the band says they will not tour again, until they can do it in an environmentally beneficial way.