WATCH: Carrie Underwood Releases ‘Drinking Alone’ Music Video

photo: YouTube

Well this song is certainly grabbing traction like we knew it would. Carrie Underwood performed “Drinking Alone” at the 53rd Annual CMAs and now we can’t get enough of it. Luckily for us, the Nashville superstar dropped a music video for the single where she plays a nightclub singer and gets close to a younger guy who coincidentally (maybe) looks like her husband, Mike Fisher.

Check out the video here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman