Luke Bryan’s Annual ‘Crash My Playa’ Sells Fast Again

LUKE BRYAN AT CRASH MY PLAYA 2017; PHOTO BY ALIVE COVERAGE

If you were hoping to be in paradise this year with Luke Bryan and company you may have waited too long. Per usual, his annual Crash My Playa is already sold-out, even though the rest of the celebration’s lineup was just announced. This year will include Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. Jason Aldean will also be performing, which was announced earlier. Crash My Playa will be happening January 22nd through the 25th next year.

